Wear purple on Thursday to raise awareness to domestic violence in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Purple Thursday is a day dedicated to raise awareness to domestic violence. You’re encouraged to wear that color to call attention to this public health issue.

Whether it’s a blouse, dress shirt, tie or skirt, Purple Thursday is a day for people to show their commitment to promoting healthy relationships. We often hear about domestic violence, but it encompasses so many different things. The obvious — physical and verbal abuse.

But it can also be psychological and sexual. There’s even economic abuse. The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection is going to be issuing a report with the help of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Specifically when it comes to arrests, data shows most of those arrests are happening in the 24 to 32 age range.

“There’s a lot of shame associated with domestic violence and fear; fear of leaving, fear of what that means so to the extent that we can have this conversation much more easily and it can be more acceptable in the workplace or friends or family. To have this be discussed is very helpful,” Karen Jarmoc, Chief Executive Officer, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Here are some of the numbers in Connecticut, according to the Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

In fiscal year 2018, more than 38,000 people (approximately 38,192) reported being victims of domestic violence.

More than 4,700 of those (approximately 4,717) were children.

Again, those were the cases that were reported. There are many more that go unreported. If you or anyone you know needs help, you can call the statewide hotline (1-888-774-2900).

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.