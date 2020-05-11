Week-long ‘fill the bus’ food drive underway at YMCA in Hamden

Breaking News
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A week-long food drive is now underway in Hamden .

The idea is to fill the bus of the Hamden-North Haven YMCA with donated food. Non-perishable items are best.

Organizers say breakfast food is in particular demand, including cereal, oatmeal, pancake mix, and shelf-stable milk. In parts of Hamden, the need for donated food existed even before the pandemic.

“Since the closure of our public schools in particular, and other social agencies, it’s been absolutely vital that we support the town of Hamden in ensuring food insecurity is not one of the issues our families have to worry about,” said Darryl Bracken, Jr., YMCA District Executive Director.

Donations will will be given to the Keefe Community Center but the food drive itself is at the “Y” on Sherman Avenue in Hamden. It runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

