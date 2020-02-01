West Hartford pop-up market becomes big business opportunity for young entrepreneurs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big business opportunity for young entrepreneurs. The first-ever Pop-Up Kids Market took place in West Hartford City Hall Saturday.

BuzzELM, a company made up of three West Hartford moms, created this event to give kids a chance to create, market and sell their own products in a fun and safe environment.

Over 70 vendors set up shop and showcased various homemade products such as clothes, baked goods, and art.

Some kids donated a portion of their proceeds to different organizations, such as the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Also, one vendor raised hearing aid awareness.