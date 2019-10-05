Westport firefighters paint fire truck pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Westport Fire Department revealed one of their fire trucks painted fully in pink, the awareness’ signature color.

(Photo: Westport Fire Department)

(Photo: Westport Fire Department)

(Photo: Westport Fire Department)

Westport firefighters say the pink engine will be visible throughout the month of October and will visit each station in the town to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Firefighters will also be wearing pink ribbon shirts. The shirts are available for public purchase. Any money raised will support the breast cancer awareness organization Young Survival Coalition.

“We can all make a difference and the Westport Fire Department will continue to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it touches many of us. I want to thank Westport Firefighter Robert Lenois for spearheading this important project,” Chief Robert Yost said.

“I am married to a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Stage 2 cancer at 32-years-old. This organization has been a life changer for our family. No woman should ever face breast cancer alone,” Firefighter Lenois added.

