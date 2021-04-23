Where to drop off your unwanted prescriptions for National Drug Takeback Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, April 24, is National Drug Takeback Day.

It aims to provide a safe and responsible way of disposing of unused prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Studies show that the majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the medicine cabinet.

Locations will not be taking needles; only unwanted prescription medications. Many of them will be operating as a drive-up, drop-off event.

Hartford County

Wethersfield Police Department — 250 Silas Deane Highway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Hartford — Charter Oak Academy parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tolland County

Vernon — Walgreens at 188 Union Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Haven County

Meriden — Mill Street near the green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Haven — Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center at 428 Columbus Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New London County

East Lyme Police Department, 278 Main St, Niantic

Griswold Town Hall, 28 Main St, Jewett City

Groton

City of Groton Police Department, 295 Meridian St

Groton Police Department, 68 Groton Long Point Rd

Groton Senior Citizens Center, 102 Newtown Rd

Ledyard Police Department — 737 Colonel Ledyard Hwy

New London Police Department — 5 Governor Winthrop Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Norwich Police Department, 70 Thames St.

Stonington Police Department, 173 S Broad St, Pawcatuck

Waterford Police Department, 41 Avery Ln

Fairfield County

Westport Center for Senior Activities — 21 Imperial Ave. from 10a to 2 p.m.

Stamford Police Department — 725 Bedford Street from 10a to 2 p.m.