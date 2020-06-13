‘Wipe Out COVID’ event collects cleaning products for families in need

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Sign Pro and two local non-profits hosted the “Wipe Out COVID” cleaning product drive Saturday morning.

It was held to show support in the fight against COVID-19. Non-profit organizations Lisa Inc. and Community Solutions Inc. worked together to create the drive.

Associate Director of Development of Lisa Inc. Elizabeth Hyatt said, “We are asking the community to show their sign of support by donating cleaning products. Wipes, bleach, toilet paper, paper towels, cleansers, scrubs to help our residential programs maintain their cleaning practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

You can still donate to the cause through the Lisa Inc. Amazon Wish List.

