Yale New Haven Hospital donates $2 million to New Haven Promise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Promise has been helping the city’s students make their college dreams come true since 2010. On Wednesday, Yale New Haven hospital presented the nonprofit with a pledge to donate $2 million in a ceremony at Hillhouse High School.

“It is really important; it’s a commitment from our largest employer in the state,” said Mayor Toni Harp, “and their commitment to young people is important and unparalleled.”

That $2 million will go towards helping even more New Haven students get ready for college, and making their career goals a reality.

“I’m excited about it and I know sometimes students need the extra boost,”

said Breylin Jones, a former New Haven Promise student. “I know money is an issue with inner city kids.”

Jones is a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Yale New Haven Hospital. He says the experience with New Haven Promise gave him the skills to succeed in his career.

“It made a huge difference. It gave me the extra boost to succeed in life,” said Jones. “It gave me a boost to know I have a backbone behind me, I have people behind me to support me, and it taught me a lot throughout my years about how to maneuver in a professional setting.”

New Haven Promise helps pay for tuition for in-state schools, including a new partnership with University of New Haven to offer additional aid to students.

“One of the things that it says about New Haven’s young people is that they dare to dream big,” said Mayor Harp. “And they’re here to work hard and they’re going to to college, they’re going to come back and they’re gonna contribute to our great city.”