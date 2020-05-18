Young chef makes relief meals for those most in need in Bridgeport amid pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Young chef, Alex Rocco, and father Micheal Rocco distribute 250+ meals every Monday to communities in-need and first responders in Bridgeport amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Alex Rocco is a culinary student from the Culinary Institute of America. He lost his job in March due to the restaurant shutdowns in NYC amid the pandemic.

“[I] decided to put [my] cooking skills to use by preparing 250 meals every Monday and passing them out to the underserved communities of Bridgeport and to the local first responders,” Alex told News 8.

The organization he started is called ‘Connecticut Central Kitchen.’

Meals are free of charge to whoever needs them. Meal distribution locations are announced on their GoFund Me and Instagram pages weekly.

“This past Monday [May 11],” Alex wrote on Instagram, “we had a huge turnout with many of our neighbors and local representatives in attendance. We are grateful for all the love we have been given. Please continue to spread the word and show your support for the CT Central Kitchen.”

This Monday, May 18 CT Central Kitchen will be distributing meals at 1,000 East Main Street, in front of Gala Foods in Bridgeport, CT.

Their GoFund Me page is collecting donations, giving others an opportunity to support the mission.

You can check out their story their Instagram: @ctcentralkitchen