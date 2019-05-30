1  of  4
Contact Us

WTNH / WCTX
8 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06510

WTNH Main Number: 203-784-8888
WTNH Main FAX: 203-789-2010
Newsroom FAX: 203-787-9698

WCTX Main Number: 203-782-5900
WCTX Main FAX: 203-782-5995

New Haven Newsroom: 203-784-8801
New Haven Newsroom FAX: 203-787-9698

Investigators Tip Line:203-402-TIP8 (8478)

Hartford Newsroom
10 Columbus Blvd.,
Hartford, CT 06106
860-296-8881

New London Newsroom
47 Eugene O’Neill Dr.,
New London, CT 06320
860-437-3118

Waterbury Newsroom
1 Broadcast La.,
Waterbury, CT 06706
203-627-5911

General e-mail address: publicwtnh@wtnh.com
Feedback to WCTX: publicwtnh@wtnh.com

Message us on Facebook: http://m.me/wtnh8

Note: A copy of your e-mail will be submitted to our public file.

Department Managers, Directors, Supervisors

Rich Graziano
Vice President and General Manager

Chuck Carter
News Director

Mark Oxton
Director of Sales

Paul Spingola
Director, Marketing and Digital Media

Michael Scoppa
Local Sales Manager

Brett Steininger
Local Sales Manager

Kate Baumann
Digital Sales Director

Roger Megroz
National Sales Manager

Lisa Newell
Business/ Human Resources

Storm Closings Registration

For Schools, Municipal Parking Bans, and Businesses

Ken Margolfo
Closing System Coordinator
203-784-8801
Ken.Margolfo@wtnh.com

