Basketball legend Rebecca Lobo discusses purpose behind prestigious award for young college athletes

Courage Awards

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The CoSIDA Hartford Healthcare Courage Award is given to a dozen college athletes from Connecticut who have overcome adversity and demonstrated courage.

Basketball legend Rebecca Lobo, a basketball analyst and former WNBA player, decided to get involved in this prestigious award program as the award ambassador.

Lobo spent 4 years of her life as a college athlete in Connecticut and can relate to the challenges young athletes today are up against.

You can nominate your athlete for the courage award until March 30th. For more information, click here.

