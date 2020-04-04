CCSU Swimmer Katelyn Mann is final recipient of Hartford HealthCare Courage Award

(WTNH) — Our final Hartford HealthCare Courage Award winner of the season is Central Connecticut State University Swimmer Katelyn Mann, who is a pillar of strength.

A decorated swimmer, Mann has beaten many opponents including Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She struggled early in her college career with Hodgkin’s and missed her sophomore season undergoing chemotherapy. She remained part of the team that year, but didn’t swim.

Mann returned to the pool for her junior and a successful senior season. The New Jersey native drew on her years of competing to help win the fight against cancer.

Watch the video above for more.