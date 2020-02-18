ECSU runner, founder of Diversability Club wins Hartford Healthcare Courage Award

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University runner Samara Johnson runs with a purpose. Sure she wants to win but its the big picture finish line she’s got her sights on.

Johnson is one of our recent Hartford Healthcare Courage Award winners. They are given monthly to a pair of Connecticut college student-athletes who have overcome obstacles in their way.

Johnson is small but mighty. The 4’8″ senior has been a vital member of the Warriors cross country and track and field teams.

She doesn’t view what she’s overcome as disabilities, including depth perception, tip toe walking, a digestive condition, and an energy production issue.

Johnson’s off-track work is her passion. She founded ECSU Diversability Club focused on disability rights.

Johnson said she is thankful for her coach.

A social work major, Johnson will continue chasing her passion upon graduation.