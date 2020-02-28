Fairfield University basketball athlete honored with Hartford Healthcare Courage Award after losing her father to cancer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sam Kramer wears an infinity necklace every day. It was a gift from her biggest fan: her father, Brian.

The senior guard from Fairfield University lost him a little over a year ago. The 59-year-old suffered from a rare disease in adults that led to Non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma.

It was on Christmas day 2018 that Kramer got the necklace from her dad. It was a symbol of forever love. It was a difficult time for Kramer, her brother and her mother.

The next day, her dad was on life support. In February, Kramer was honored with the Hartford Healthcare Courage Award following the passing of her dad.

Kramer was back with her basketball family, who were inspired by her strength. She draws her strength from the bond she developed with her dad.

“My senior year of high school, my graduation, he gave me a ring and it had this symbol (infinity symbol) and he told me he’ll love me ‘forever and always,'” Kramer said. “That has always kind of been very close to us; it was kind of what our relationship was and still is.”

She said she’s glad to know her dad would still be proud of her.

Kramer is averaging 10 points and four assists per game this season.