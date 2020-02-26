Former UConn football player recovering from stroke receives Hartford HealthCare Courage Award

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– Former UConn football player Eli Thomas has had his share of setbacks with three knee surgeries and a stroke.
That would be enough to discourage anyone from playing football anymore but Thomas still has the desire to suit up for another school.
This month, Thomas was awarded the Hartford HealthCare Courage Award from Rebecca Lobo.
Thomas isn’t scared to get back on the field. He says even when recovering from his stroke he knew he’d be back.
Thomas hopes to play again one day at a school willing to give him a chance.