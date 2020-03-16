Closings
There are currently 167 active closings. Click for more details.

Mitchell College lacrosse player honored with Hartford HealthCare Courage Award after suffering stroke, knee injury

Courage Awards

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re honoring Mitchell College lacrosse player Jacob Anderson with the Hartford HealthCare Courage Award.

What a road for the sophomore from New Milford. Less than three months into his freshman season he suffered a stroke.

Luckily his teammates noticed the symptoms and rushed him to the hospital where he later had a blood clot removed from his brain.

After recovering at home, he returned to the lacrosse field. And then just last month in the first game of his sophomore season, he tore up his left knee and his out for the year.

Anderson is disappointed but vows to fight through yet another roadblock. He says he’ll be ready to play and be better than ever in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss