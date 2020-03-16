Mitchell College lacrosse player honored with Hartford HealthCare Courage Award after suffering stroke, knee injury

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– We’re honoring Mitchell College lacrosse player Jacob Anderson with the Hartford HealthCare Courage Award.

What a road for the sophomore from New Milford. Less than three months into his freshman season he suffered a stroke.

Luckily his teammates noticed the symptoms and rushed him to the hospital where he later had a blood clot removed from his brain.

After recovering at home, he returned to the lacrosse field. And then just last month in the first game of his sophomore season, he tore up his left knee and his out for the year.

Anderson is disappointed but vows to fight through yet another roadblock. He says he’ll be ready to play and be better than ever in 2021.