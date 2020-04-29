Sacred Heart University swimmer wins Hartford HealthCare Courage Award

1  of  2
by: John Pierson

(WTNH)– This month’s female winner of the Hartford HealthCare Courage Award is Sacred Heart University swimmer Bryana Cielo.

Cielo received her award virtually from former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo due to the pandemic.

In October of 2017, during her sophomore season, Cielo was diagnosed with juvenile epilepsy, putting a halt to her Pioneers swimming career after she spent years working to become a D1 swimmer. However, she remained part of the program.

When her senior year rolled around, Cielo had one last chance to swim and she dove right in at the Northeast Conference Tournament. She even set a personal best record in the fifty meter freestyle.

Sacred Heart honored Bryana’s scholarship and she’s set to graduate this year.

