UNH football senior awarded Hartford HealthCare Courage Award

by: John Pierson

(WTNH) — One of this month’s Hartford HealthCare Courage Award winners is Chris Liggio.

The University of New Haven running back suffered the loss of both parents to a murder-suicide. It happened when he was just 15.

Now a senior at UNH, he pushed through to have a brilliant career as the captain of the New Haven Chargers football team.

Liggio says the horrific day changes him but not in a drastic way– he has become a bit more introverted.

Football was a way for the New Jersey native to escape the pain.

“The day after it happened, I went to football practice. So it was something I could put my mind into and just dive into and not have to focus on anything I was going through,” Liggio said.

Liggio is the youngest of three children. He hopes to get into commercial lending after school.

