Yale football star earns Hartford HealthCare Courage Award before graduation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale football coach Tony Reno calls Kurt Rawlings the greatest quarterback to play for the Bulldogs; That’s high praise.

A record-setting QB for the Eli’s, Rawlings has now picked up a different honor. He was named the male winner of the Hartford Healthcare Courage Award.

Rawlings led Yale to a pair of Ivy League titles while under center. He did it through multiple injuries– the biggest coming in 2018 when he fractured his leg.

Not long before that, his mom Kathy was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. 24 rounds of chemo, 21 rounds of radiation, surgery, experimental drugs, she battled through it all. Kurt recovered too- and led Yale to another Ivy League title.

Rawlings says his mom is doing well and is the family’s rock.