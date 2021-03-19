Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Video Game News
Top Stories
Food trucks join Mother’s Day event at Botticello Farms in Manchester
Video
Top Stories
Times Square on lockdown after woman, child injured in shooting: officials
Video
Rhode Island investigating death of man handcuffed by police
Hartford YWCA holding vigil for mothers who have lost loved ones to violence
Video
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NFL Draft
NBA
NHL
MLB
Hartford Athletic
Top Stories
Tennessee’s top tackler transferring to rival Alabama
Top Stories
Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead
Sabalenka defeats No 1 Barty to win Madrid Open
Thorns win Challenge Cup after penalty shootout with Gotham
Allgaier holds off teammate to take Darlington Xfinity race
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Boost Fat Burning & Weight Loss with LynFit Nutrition
Video
Top Stories
Up Your Eyewear with OMV/The Eyeglass Lass!
Video
Top Stories
Cast Iron Chef to Open New Location in Milford this June!
Video
The Dressing Room Boutique shares Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Video
Living Out Your Dream Wedding Ceremony
Video
The Towers at Tower Lane empowers seniors to live their best lives
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccines offered at UConn graduation ceremonies Saturday
Trending Stories
Sports Haven site in New Haven sold to New York-based developer for $6 million
Video
State reporting over 200 ‘breakthrough cases’ of COVID in fully vaccinated people
Video
UHart coach fights back tears in exclusive interview, after athletics model transitions from Division I to Division III
Video
Two pedestrians, driver injured after pick-up truck crash in New Haven
TSA screens 1.7 million travelers in a single day, highest number since beginning of coronavirus pandemic
Don't Miss
News 8 is celebrating Connecticut moms
News 8 hosts ‘Clearing the Air: A Town Hall on Vaping’
Video
How CT residents 16 and older can register for the COVID vaccine starting April 1
Video
Creciente preocupación entre los latinos por la vacuna COVID
Video
More Don't Miss