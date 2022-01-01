COVID-19 test kits being distributed. More distributions set for the coming days

Conn. (WTNH) – The anticipated distribution of COVID-19 test kits has begun. The first kits were distributed today in Wolcott.

During the coming days more cities and towns have scheduled distributions and more continue to be scheduled. Here is a list of some of the distributions scheduled starting on Sunday:

-Fairfield: Sunday 12-4 p.m. or until supplies last at Roger Ludlowe Middle School (enter at 440 Mill Plain Road)

-Naugatuck: Sunday 10 a.m. at Naugatuck Event Center (enter Old Firehouse Road)

-Waterbury: Sunday 10 a.m. at Municipal Stadium South Lot, 1200 Watertown Ave. and at Waterbury City Hall, 235 Grand St.

-Watertown: Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last, at John Trumbull Primary School, 799 Buckingham Street in Oakville