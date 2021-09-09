Department of Correction inmate passes away from COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Conn., (WTNH)– An incarcerated individual at the Department of Correction passed away from COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The 78-year-old mane was being treated at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution’s infirmary when he died. He had suffered from several significant underlying health issues on top of contracted COVID-19.

The deceased has previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in December 2020.

The individual was severing a 40-year sentence for risk of injury to a minor and first-degree sexual assault after entering the Connecticut correctional system in May of 2020.

This is the first incarcerated individual under the care of the CT Department of Correction to pass away from COVID-19 related health issues since Jan. 2021.