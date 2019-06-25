1  of  4
Breaking News
Pita Pal Foods hummus products recalled over possible Listeria contamination Deceased body found in Naugatuck River Southington fire crews battle structure fire on Clark Street Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon