2 Wheels on the Road: Wicked in Pink Run Raises Money for Those Battling Cancer

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WTNH) - This past weekend the Wicked in Pink motorcycle run brought together bikers from Connecticut and Massachusetts. But it wasn't all fun and games. The goal was to support those battling cancer.

On Sunday, hundreds of people rode into the Harley Davidson in Southampton, Mass. for the sixth annual wicked in Pink Run.

“Wicked actually came because, hey, it's a New England term,” explained founder Bob Kaine Alves. “It's what we say. Pink, of course, being October, National Breast Cancer Month.”

“This is one of the biggest events of the motorcycle season,” said attorney John Haymond, a sponsor of the event.

Kaine Alves created Wicked in Pink after his own battle with cancer.

“I decided I wanted to give back to the hospital that supported me so much -- the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital in Springfield,” he explained.

The money raised at Wicked in Pink will go towards the cancer center's Patient Services Fund, which helps those struggling to pay bills while dealing with a diagnosis.

“Most of our patients that we have, in particular, are facing hardships monetarily, and this helps them when things are piling up financially, and physically, emotionally,” said Heather Connors, a communications associate at Mercy Medical Center.

“We'll help them with copayments,” Kaine Alves explained. “We'll help them with mortgages and rent, just to give them a kickstart as they begin their battle.”

“That defies the true inner spirit of the motorcyclist,” said Haymond. “They give and they give to their hearts content and they give fully and totally.”

Wicked in Pink, like so many other motorcycle events that take place throughout the season, is supported by sponsors like the Haymond Law Firm.

“I'm a motorcyclist and I really enjoy getting involved in all these events,” Haymond said. “You must understand, over the course of my lifetime, I've made ever so many friends within the motorcycle community, so it's a wonderful opportunity to get together with them, to ride with them, to support charities.”

“John Haymond and the Haymond Law Firm has been a huge supporter of this since day one,” Kaine Alves said. “He jumped on board wholeheartedly and gives a lot of support to this and we greatly appreciate that.”

Donations are still being tallied up, but Kaine Alves expects this year's Wicked in Pink Run to have raised $10,000. That means since its inception, the event will have contributed $50,000 towards the Sister Caritas Cancer Center.

