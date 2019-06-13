CT STYLE

2019 Travelers Championship Preview: Golf, Music and Family Fun

Ryan Kristafer chats with Tournament Director, Nathan Grube for a preview of the big names on the links, music, food, and family fun at the 2019 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.

The Celebrity Pro-Am kicks off Monday, June 17th, and the official tournament starts Thursday, June 20th. Learn more and get tickets here. Tune in to NEWS 8 on-air and online throughout the entire weeks for full coverage. 

