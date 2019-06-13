2019 Travelers Championship Preview: Golf, Music and Family Fun
Ryan Kristafer chats with Tournament Director, Nathan Grube for a preview of the big names on the links, music, food, and family fun at the 2019 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.
The Celebrity Pro-Am kicks off Monday, June 17th, and the official tournament starts Thursday, June 20th. Learn more and get tickets here. Tune in to NEWS 8 on-air and online throughout the entire weeks for full coverage.
Latest Unusual Stories
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Father's Day Forecast
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
-
Trooper Struck - I95 in Fairfield
Good Morning Connecticut WeekendRead More »
-
Father's Day Forecast
Your 8-Day ForecastRead More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.