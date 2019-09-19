NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here’s a sobering statistic, right now, there are 78 thousand people living with Alzheimer’s in Connecticut.

The memory robbing disease is on the rise, but there are several opportunities for you to help make a difference in this disease this fall.

There are five Walks to End Alzheimer’s all over the state and joining us to talk about them are Tori Vigarito, Walk Manager for the Norwalk Walk and Cheryl Ferrara, a member of the Norwalk walk committee.

News 8 is happy to be involved. Several of our folks will be emcees!

Gil Simmons is emceeing New Haven, has for years… Laura and Alyssa are emceeing Norwalk.

Upcoming Walks:

2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Danbury & Enfield 9/22

New Haven 9/29

Hartford and Fairfield County 10/13

Click here, to register or call 1-800-272-3900 if you have any questions about dementia.