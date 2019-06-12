2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration is coming to Waterbury

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Waterbuty Juneteenth Celebration commemorates 154 anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

Chaiperson Rev. Dr. Rodney D. Wade explains how it honors the spirit of past ancestors.

You can be apart of the celebration on Friday, June 14 at Long Hill Bible Church at 131 Garden Circle in Waterbury from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.