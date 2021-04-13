4 tips to spruce up your home for spring with Van Wilgen’s Garden Center

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring is finally here, flowers are in bloom and it’s a great time to get out in the garden and beautify your home. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko spoke with an expert from Van Wilgen’s Garden Center in North Branford to bring you some easy tips to get started.

The first tip? Adding a pop of color with pansies!

“We always say pansies are tiny but tough, and they are,” says Van Wilgen’s Greenhouse Manager Darlene Granese. “They’re the tiniest little flowers but they can handle tough weather. We have it from 4-inch to 6-inch; pretty much in any size, shape and color.”

Next up, get ahead by planting bulbs.

“Right now the Easter bulbs are finishing up, but we also have the bulbs in the store for the springtime,” explains Granese. “So all your Dahlias, your Gladiolus and stuff like that are all ready to be planted now and to come up later on in the summer.”

And don’t forget that what goes around your flowers is just as important…

“We have our own branded mulch this year and it’s good to beautify your house with,” says Granese. “You’re going to put it around your trees or your groups of plantings. There’s nothing like mulch to finish the home.”

And once you’ve finished the outside of your home, it’s time to look inward.

Granese tells CT Style: “People are definitely spending more time in their homes so now house plants are going crazy–we have a huge selection. It makes you feel good when you’re in the house working and it’s also good air purifiers.”

For more tips, visit vanwilgens.com