(WTNH) - The 4th Annual Brian Gibbons Homeless Outreach Memorial Golf Tournament will help support the programs for the homeless in the Greater Waterbury area.

The event is happening on June 4th at Chippanee Golf Course in Bristol, but it is sold out. However, people can still help the cause by donating gift cards to local fast food restaurants, a Walmart gift card, clothing, or personal hygiene products.

The importance of the event is to help raise money for temporary housing and items needed for emergency assistance

