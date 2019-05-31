4th Annual Brian Gibbons Homeless Outreach Memorial Golf Tournament
(WTNH) - The 4th Annual Brian Gibbons Homeless Outreach Memorial Golf Tournament will help support the programs for the homeless in the Greater Waterbury area.
The event is happening on June 4th at Chippanee Golf Course in Bristol, but it is sold out. However, people can still help the cause by donating gift cards to local fast food restaurants, a Walmart gift card, clothing, or personal hygiene products.
The importance of the event is to help raise money for temporary housing and items needed for emergency assistance
For more information, click here.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Early Work-Week Weather Update
Showers and storms are moving out, and we have a cool and comfortable few days ahead!Read More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday evening
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday eveningRead More »
-
Culture and heritage celebrated at the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade
Thousands gathered in downtown Hartford on Sunday to honor Puerto Rican culture and heritage at the 2019 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.