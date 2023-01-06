New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – In early December, Andiamo restaurant hit the Mystic culinary scene. Its menu is packed with Italian favorites like “Nona’s Meatballs” and “Chicken Parmesan.” You can bring the family in for a delicious meal, sit down for a special date or even order

your meal to go.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Michael Corso & Chef Ken Arnone, who came to talk about the newest restaurant in their management group and cook up one of their signature pasta dishes, Penne a la Vodka.

Watch this segment as Michael & Ken answer the following questions:

How did Andiamo come to be a reality?

What can people expect?

What is the inspiration behind the menu?

What other dishes can people order there?

How did you decide on the décor?

Is there a common thread between the 5 different

restaurants run by your management group? What do you want the dining experience to be like?

Should people make reservations?

You can learn more about Andiamo at their website: www.andiamo-mystic.com or

call 860-415-1151