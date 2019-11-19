A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center: A non-invasive, painless, and drugless approach to treating ADHD that is permanent

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Founder and Owner, Dr. Jason Richards from A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center joins us to share the details to a non-invasive, painless, and drugless approach to treating ADHD that is permanent.

Neurofeedback has been around for decades and is backed by solid clinical research. It’s an alternative treatment for ADHD in children as well as adults without the use of medication.

The results are permanent freeing up the child from lifelong medication.

Symptoms of ADHD correlate with abnormal brain wave patterns. An initial evaluation is done in the office and called a qEEG (quantitative electroencephalogram) or brain map, which shows the brain wave patterns.

A good candidate for training will have symptoms as well as signs of ADHD on the brain map.

Training is done primarily in the home over the course of many weeks and consists of watching a movie with sensors on the scalp. When the brain does what it is supposed to do the movie brightens and there are audible beeps. Over the course of time the brain “learns” how to function appropriately. This process of change has been shown to be permanent.

