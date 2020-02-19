A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center: A painless, drug-free, and natural approach to treating ADHD

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center has been doing in-office training for over 3 years but recently started the home training program to allow more children to benefit from training.
Founder and Owner of A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center, Dr. Jason Richards joins us to give the details of neurofeedback.
Neurofeedback is a painless, drug-free, and natural approach to treating ADHD:
- Treating ADHD in both children and adults can be done successfully without medications.
- Most of the treatment can be done in the convenience of your own home with our home training program.
- With this program results can be seen in as little as 6 weeks.
- The results are permanent with no reported side effects.
