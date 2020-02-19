A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center: A painless, drug-free, and natural approach to treating ADHD

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center has been doing in-office training for over 3 years but recently started the home training program to allow more children to benefit from training.

Founder and Owner of A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center, Dr. Jason Richards joins us to give the details of neurofeedback.

Neurofeedback is a painless, drug-free, and natural approach to treating ADHD:

Treating ADHD in both children and adults can be done successfully without medications.

Most of the treatment can be done in the convenience of your own home with our home training program.

With this program results can be seen in as little as 6 weeks.

The results are permanent with no reported side effects.

A Better Brain Neurotherapy Center always offers free one-on-one or small group consultations to learn more about neurofeedback and to ask questions. To book a free consultation, click here.