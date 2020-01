NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A bright future starts with New Haven Magnet Schools. With specialized theme-based curriculums– like performing arts and science and technology– you can be sure to find the best fit for your child.

Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School focuses on three themes: Science, Technology and Communications. Students from New Haven and surrounding areas are able to explore their interests in a diverse and engaging environment.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside!