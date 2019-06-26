1  of  2
A Bronx Tale is coming to the Shubert Theatre Wednesday thru Sunday, June 26-30

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx Tale is coming to the Shubert Theatre Wednesday thru Sunday, June 26-30.

We are joined by Actor, Michael Barra who plays JoJo the Whale in A Bronx Tale to share what you can expect at this musical.

This musical is based on Chazz Palminteri’s one man play and movie A Bronx Tale.

Inspired by the now classic film of the same name, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. The musical features an original doo-wop score and high-energy dancing.

This is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

