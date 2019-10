NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx Tale opens tonight at the Palace Theater in Waterbury through Thursday.

We are joined by Actor in A Bronx Tale, Plays Lorenzo, and 2015 Winner of American Idol, Nick Fradiani.

Broadway’s hit crowd-pleaser, takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960’s, where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.

Click here, for tickets and information.