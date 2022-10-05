New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Local nonprofit New Reach has been helping Connecticut families achieve stability for decades through its numerous housing programs. Now, you, too, can help. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with New Reach CEO Kellyanne Day to discuss the mission of the nonprofit, and details of their upcoming fundraising event on October 20th.

Kellyann explains, “New Reach is an organization that has been dedicated for over 30 years to working with individuals, youth and families who are struggling with homelessness and poverty. And we provide a continuum of support from prevention of homelessness through diversion and emergency family and women’s homeless shelters, as well as permanent supportive and affordable housing. So it’s our goal, really, to try to make homelessness brief and one time for those that are experiencing it.”

Kellyann encourages our viewers to support their upcoming event. She says, “We’re having a fundraiser where we’re going back live and we’re doing it at Stony Creek Brewery on October 20th. Tickets are $125.” “We have a number of high-end raffle prizes that will be available that night. You get five tickets with your admission ticket. And we’ll have food, drink, we have a live band. It should be a lot of fun. So we hope everyone can come out and not only have fun, but support a good cause.”

Watch this interview and learn the following:

Long has New Reach been in existence?

How did New Reach get started?

Why did you decide to start this Annual Event?

How will the funds raised by your event be used?

What is the state of homelessness in CT right now?

Why are programs like New Reach so important to support?

Where can people find out more about your event and all

of the work that your organization does?

To purchase event tickets and learn more about how you can help out, visit their website at

www.newreach.org