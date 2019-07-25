1  of  2
A Woodstock Experience 50th Anniversary celebration to benefit St. Jude’s

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodstock Fans, can you believe it’s been 50 years since the legendary concert?

It’s time to relive some of the glory with A Woodstock Experience 50th Anniversary celebration to benefit St. Jude’s

Here with the details are Jimi Hendrix performer Johnny Edwards, Co Producer and Blood Sweat and Tears performer Don Costello along with Sue Everett who plays the best of Janis Joplin, Kurt Voland, and Paul Dubenetsky the guitar player.

It’s all to benefit a good cause. 40 incredible New England based musicians will join forces to salute some of the greatest bands of Woodstock and they do it all for St. Jude’s at Foxwoods on August 2 and August 3.

Click here, to learn more.

