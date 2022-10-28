New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Midterm Election is rapidly approaching. It takes place on November 8th. This important election includes races for the U.S. House and Senate, State House and Senate, Governor, Attorney General and several other state offices.



CT Style Host Natasha Lubchenko was joined in the studio by John Erlingheuser, Director of Advocacy and Community Outreach at AARP CT, to discuss some important details our viewers should know about, leading up to the polls.

John says that, “Americans over the age of 50 consistently show up more often to vote compared to younger voters. They are our nation’s most powerful voters – and they will be the deciders in the 2022 elections.”

One of the new things John wants voters to know about for this year, is that Connecticut has expanded absentee balloting. You can now vote via absentee ballot if you’re out of town, not feeling well, or are concerned about COVID-19. However, you do need to submit a request for an absentee ballot to your Town Clerk, and then the actual completed ballot needs to be received by the Town Clerk by 8:00pm on Election Day, November 8th.

Also, while Connecticut doesn’t currently offer early in-person voting, there will be a referendum for a constitutional amendment on the November ballot could change that. The question will be: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” Voters will be given the option to vote “yes” or “no.” We are currently one of only four states that do not offer this.

He says that some of the most important questions that AARP members and older voters should ask candidates for the state office seats, include the following:

• What action(s) will you take to reduce out of pocket drug costs and reduce the impact of the cost of prescription drugs on taxpayers and insurance premiums?

• In these inflationary times, what will you do to help ensure that Connecticut’s middle-income retirees on fixed incomes are able to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets?

• How do you plan to address the growing long-term care workforce crisis in the state?

• Gas prices are higher than ever, which is difficult for older adults on fixed incomes. Yet, alternatives to cars in Connecticut are limited. What will you do to help older adults access other forms of transportation?

You can learn more about how to register, get an absentee ballot and other important details on the AARP website, at www.AARP.ORG/CTVotes.