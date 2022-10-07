New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,

Louis Abate.



In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.

Natasha says she’ll take any excuse to eat pizza, as Louis describes the lineup:

Party Pizza – great for hors d’oeuvres – has between 40 and 60 slices

– great for hors d’oeuvres – has between 40 and 60 slices Grandma Pizza – no one in the New Haven area has this – this is a customer favorite!

– no one in the New Haven area has this – this is a customer favorite! Sicilian style Pizza – deep dish and combo style – baked in a pan and very thick

– deep dish and combo style – baked in a pan and very thick Fried Dough Pizza – very popular in Italian families – an inexpensive way to prepare for

a lunch or dinner

– very popular in Italian families – an inexpensive way to prepare for a lunch or dinner Mashed Potato and Bacon Pizza – hard to find anywhere else!

Louis also reminds our viewers that Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant does lots of catering

for special events, meetings and for the holidays. Just give them a call and discuss what you’d like to serve for your guests.

The restaurant also offers all kinds of traditional Italian dishes and a wide variety of seafood.

Dine in/Take out/Delivery. Happy National Pizza Month!

Check out their menu at www.abatepizza.com.