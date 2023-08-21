NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Abate Apizza & Seafood is temporarily reopening in North Haven following the restaurant’s devastating fire in Wooster Square, back in May. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Abate Apizza owner, Louis Abate, who shared some details on the reopening, along with a tasty recipe.

Louis says, “I am so excited about this reopening on, on or about September 1st. We have a lot of support from the town, and from our regular customers.” “ Because we’re right near the highway, we’re still going to be able to do all of our special orders for the hospitals and Yale accounts. So, it’s pretty exciting.”

Watch this cooking demonstration as Louis Abate makes a “White Pie – All Cheese.” His tasty ingredients include fresh sauteed spinach with garlic and olive oil, a little white wine, ricotta cheese, some sausage,

and a bit of maple bacon. All on top of their signature pizza dough. Delicious!

Abate’s new, temporary location is at 61 State Street in North Haven. Call 203-776-4334 to check on their hours. You can follow Abate Apizza & Seafood on their Facebook page @AbateApizza