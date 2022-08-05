New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Even though it’s only August, now is the time to start thinking about the school year ahead, and what better way to get into the spirit, than with some back-to-school deals that taste spectacular!!

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Abate’s Restaurant owner Louis Abate and head pizza maker Ed Cruz, to talk about some truly tasty deals, especially for those with a Yale I.D.

But first, Louis and Ed show CT Style viewers how pizza dough can be transformed into a delicious, sweet treat when it’s fried on the stove and topped with drizzled honey, cinnamon and/or powdered sugar. Perfect for a fun dessert, breakfast or just a snack! Watch this interview and learn how to make your own!

This is the time of year that the New Haven area becomes alive with students and professors, returning from the summer break. And Abate’s has a special offer to welcome them back to town:

20% discount on LARGE orders for Yale University/Hospital Employees, faculty and students-

must show a Yale ID – Offer expires Sept. 30

Visit Abate’s Pizza at 129 Wooster St. in New Haven or www.abatepizza.com