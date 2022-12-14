New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When you have an important event to get to, it’s crucial that your transportation is, first of all, on time – but also accommodating to any needs you may have along the way. Absolute Transportation aims to bring this type of service to every client.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by CEO Mohan Chugani, and President Komal ManMohan.

Mohan spoke about what their company does and what they offer. He says, “We offer a wide variety of vehicles with different kinds of services to serve their needs, whether it’s medical transportation, whether it’s leisure transportation, or even any kind of a special need child’s transportation. We do everything that may be required.”

“We have also picked up pets from airports when they come by and other precious cargo, items like a Rolex watch and things like that.”

Mohan said that he has even personally picked up transplant organs from private planes and then delivered them to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Absolute Transportation’s fleet of vehicles offers many different options for customers: Everything from regular sedans to brand-new Lincoln Aviators, which can take care of several passengers. They have SUVs for those that prefer a bigger vehicle, and they also offer Mercedes Benz Sprinter vans. For larger events, they have a party van, a charter van and a charter bus to choose from.

Absolute Transportation has recently added an Escalade to their fleet, and they’ve event got a Luxury Maserati Ghibli for your special night out.

Also popular for parties, weddings, and proms, are three stretch limos, and you can choose from black or white. They even have electric cars.

Mohan says that their high level of concierge service is what makes their company special.

While airport transportation is a core business for any limousine company, they go above and beyond. Their well-trained, professional drivers are ready to take on these service-oriented

assignments, and they do them very well.

Geographically, Absolute Transportation serves New England and the Northeast, all the way up to Vermont. This includes airports, boating ports and cruise terminals. They also drive point to point for hospital appointments, and NY Games at the stadiums.

If viewers want more information or to book a ride somewhere, they can call Absolute Transportation directly at 239-938-0000 or visit their website at www.absolute-transportation.com. They can also be reached through Facebook at : https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteTransportation/