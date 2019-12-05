Access Health Connecticut: Time is running out to shop, compare and enroll in healthcare coverage

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Time is running out to shop, compare and enroll in healthcare coverage.  Open Enrollment ends Sunday December 15th.

Joining us is Access Health Brand Manager Gina Breton along with Customer Experience Manager Kimberly Renton.

The following questions are answered:

  • What are the different options to choose from?
  • Is there financial assistance?
  • Help is free, how can you assist?


Enrollment Fairs: Mon-Thurs and Saturdays

12/5 – West Haven
12/7 – East Hartford
12/9 – Hamden

Click here, to learn more.

