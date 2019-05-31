Access Health CT Shares Their Commitment to the Latino Community
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us today is Andrea Ravitz the Director of Marketing and Ayde Gallagher the Social Media Manager of Access Health CT to share what you can expect this weekend.
Access Health CT shows their commitment to the Latino community and discusses health barriers this community encounters.
They also started a new campaign called Choose.Use.BeWell that focuses on preventive care and choosing a family doctor.
Access Health CT shares the importance of using the plan coverage and benefits people are paying for.
Upcoming Events:
Puerto Rican Day Parade on this Sunday, June 2, 2019. Starts at noon in Hartford, Connecticut. (Look for the orange tent.)
For more information, please visit AccessHealthCT.com, like their Facebook at Facebook.com/AccessHealthCT and follow their Twitter @AccessHealthCT.
