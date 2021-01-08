Access Health CT Small Business shares health coverage for employees in 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has changed the way everyone views health and wellness.

With keeping families, employees, and themselves safe, business owners are looking for coverage. Access Health Small Business can help to be a resource for finding and/or providing affordable, quality coverage you need.

As Connecticut’s official group health insurance marketplace for small businesses, AHCT Small Business is here to help you understand small business options and guide you through the process as you choose the affordable, quality coverage you need.

AHCT Small Business’ goal is to reduce costs, promote health, and eliminate obstacles to getting healthcare coverage for employees of small businesses.

Open Enrollment from November 1 to December 15, 2020, for coverage beginning January 1, 2021 (Small Businesses can enroll at ANY time, but now is the time that people are thinking of coverage).

To learn more, click here.