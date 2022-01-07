Access Health CT Small Business: Enroll in Group Health Insurance at Any Time of Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic has caused labor shortages around the country, leading companies to offer perks to gain and retain top talent.

Our guest today has tips for small businesses to appeal to workers. Franco Barrero is a Client Relationship Manager at Access Health CT Small Business, a health insurance marketplace.

The following are covered:

Why is it important for small business owners to offer health insurance plans?

How does your company help employers find the right plan for them?

Who is qualified to enroll?

Is now a good time to sign up?

To learn more, visit accesshealthctsmallbiz.com