Access Health CT Small Business: Health coverage for employees in 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As a new year approaches, we begin to think about resolutions, and we close out a year unlike any other it is important to consider health coverage for your employees in 2021.

Director, SHOP and Product Development John Carbone, joins us via Zoom.

The following are covered:

Why is now the time to think about health care for 2021?

How can you assist small businesses?

Who is eligible?

Why should small businesses take advantage of this ?

Why would you encourage a small business to contact you?

Is there a deadline?

Learn more at accesshealthctsmallbiz.com.