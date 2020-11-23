Access Health CT Small Business Supporting Small Businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Access Health CT Small Business is working to support Connecticut Small Businesses especially as Small business Saturday is right around the corner.

Here with how is Director of SHOP and Product Development, John Carbone.

AHCT Small Business’ goal is to reduce costs, promote health, and eliminate obstacles to getting healthcare coverage for employees of small businesses.

AHCT Small Business looks to support Connecticut’s small business economy. Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to support these small businesses–many of whom are struggling due to the pandemic.

AHCT Small Business is compiling a shopping guide to distribute to current and prospective customers, informing them of the retail-based businesses across the state. The initiative is to raise awareness on shopping local and support small businesses and to encourage CT residents to buy locally this holiday season.

Upcoming: Small Business Saturday

Open Enrollment from November 1 to December 15, 2020 for coverage beginning January 1, 2021 (Small Businesses can enroll at ANY time, but now is the time that people are thinking of coverage)

Employer Waiver Period-During the waiver period, November 15 through December 15, 2020, Connecticut businesses with less than 50 employees can enroll in a group plan without being subject to the minimum employee participation rate requirement, effective January 1, 2021. This opportunity is to help increase the rate of insured small businesses in Connecticut is available once a year and only offered to new groups not currently enrolled in the Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP).

