Ace your holiday shopping with Foxwoods Resort Casino

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)– ‘Tis the season to head to Foxwoods. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside North America’s largest resort casino to see how they’re getting into the holiday spirit.

For every one hundred dollars you spend at the sprawling Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods, you’ll receive a $10 gift card to Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen and Bar.

Foxwoods Vice President of Entertainment Monique Sebastian says that they aim to be your one-stop holiday shop.

“It’s really a great way to kick off your holiday shopping and to get back some of the cash that you’re spending and spend it on yourself,” says Sebastian. “You can shop, you can eat, you can see a show. Whatever your desire is, we have it here.”

You can also see a holiday concert, like Idina Menzel and Lindsey Stirling, and go to one of Foxwoods’ holiday parties.

