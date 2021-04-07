ACES ACCESS Partners with Community Businesses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The ACES ACCESS program has several community partnerships that enhance the program.

Here with more is Employment Specialist, Kim Wallis along with Vice President from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., Mary J. Rose.

“The mission of ACES Adult Career & Community Empowerment Support Services (ACCESS), is to empower individuals with disabilities to become contributing members of their community.”

This program is in New Haven county. As an ACES extension, ACES ACCESS supports adults 21 and older.

The following are covered:

Why team up with ACES?

What makes the relationship with ACES and ACES ACCESS invaluable?

How do businesses link up?

Upcoming Event: ACES annual Employer Recognition dinner which will take place at Anthony’s Ocean View on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Celebrating all their business and community-based partners. Guest of honor and guest speaker is Frank DiCristina from Allnex. For more information, call ACES ACCESS at 203-234-1344 or email kwallis@aces.org.

Learn more at aces.org/access.