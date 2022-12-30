New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Eliminating barriers for people with disabilities is the goal of ACES Assistive Technology Services. ACES many programs serve students with disabilities and learning differences in the Greater New Haven region.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Assistive Technology Specialists Danielle Dutcher and Matt Bowers, to talk about the latest assistive technology tools being used in the classroom today. Along with Danielle and Matt is Preston, an adorable, trained therapy dog, who works with students receiving AT services.

In this interview, you’ll see Preston demonstrate how he’s able to help make learning more fun for students with disabilities, and Danielle and Matt explain more about the benefits of assistive technology.

Here’s what they discuss:

What is assistive technology?

Who can benefit from it?

How are students able to access assistive technology services?

What are some examples of assistive technology being

used by average people in everyday life?

used by average people in everyday life? What exactly does Preston do to help students overcome

barriers to their education?

barriers to their education? How are these services implemented at ACES?

Why is this important for schools to have?

ACES will be holding a special event all about their Assistive Technology program coming up on January 18, and the public is invited to come learn about it. To find out more, visit https://www.aces.org/services/assistive-technology/overview or contact Carol DaVia at cdavia@aces.org‎ or 203-498-6863 to register.